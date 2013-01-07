Daniel Goffin

Trees, Houses and a bit of green.

Trees, Houses and a bit of green. meadow green isometric game outline cel shading tree tannenbaum house symmetrain
A little crop showing some of the assets I am creating for my first iOS game. This is retina display resolution.

