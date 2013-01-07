🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today starts a new chapter.
This morning I was informed that our design department was cut. I am disappointed that we won't be able to see our hard work through to completion and continue to work on the product. It truly was a great experience and I have no hard feelings, it's business.
With that said I am currently looking for a new Full time UI/UX position.
If you can help Email Me Here
Thanks!