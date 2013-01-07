Kyle Lambert

Today starts a new chapter.

This morning I was informed that our design department was cut. I am disappointed that we won't be able to see our hard work through to completion and continue to work on the product. It truly was a great experience and I have no hard feelings, it's business.

With that said I am currently looking for a new Full time UI/UX position.

If you can help Email Me Here

Thanks!

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
