Michele Rosenthal

Two more animated dancers

Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
  • Save
Two more animated dancers animation gif dancing illustration vector
Download color palette

Oh that's right, there are more tiny dancers to come.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
Freelance illustrator of colorful vector scenes

More by Michele Rosenthal

View profile
    • Like