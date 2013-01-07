Paul Van Slembrouck

Pink Label

Paul Van Slembrouck
Paul Van Slembrouck
  • Save
Pink Label pink grain feather glow label title banner ribbon
Download color palette

Is the ribbon metaphor getting played out? Well I was playing with a colored label for a page title anyway..

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Paul Van Slembrouck
Paul Van Slembrouck

More by Paul Van Slembrouck

View profile
    • Like