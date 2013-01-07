Kim Røen

Spontaneous iPad Mini app

Kim Røen
Kim Røen
  • Save
Spontaneous iPad Mini app georgia bw ipad mini lined paper az subtle
Download color palette

This evening we decided to create an iPad Mini-app based on an idea one of my co-founders had yesterday.

It's kind of a "lite" version of our main product, and we decided this could be fun as a monday evening project.

It needs to be ready for a meeting tomorrow morning, so I better get back to it.

Welcome to dribbble, me!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Kim Røen
Kim Røen

More by Kim Røen

View profile
    • Like