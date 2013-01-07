Jason Bowden

Nd Ribbon

Nd Ribbon
First draft of an identity I'm developing for a professional staffing service (initials in their name are N and D). It is supposed to denote connection, human, professionalism, and forward movement. The full name will appear below, still working out the typography on that part. It's purposefully grayscale, I always submit black and white before doing colorways. Comments much appreciated!

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
