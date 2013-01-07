Patrick Carter

Retail Package Design

Patrick Carter
Patrick Carter
Hire Me
  • Save
Retail Package Design package design print ecig vapor color retro vintage texture clouds branding logo diecut box
Download color palette

Some of the first packages to come in for the New Leaf Vapor Co project. More to come.

Patrick Carter
Patrick Carter
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Patrick Carter

View profile
    • Like