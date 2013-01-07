Yannick Lung

Print Center

Yannick Lung
Yannick Lung
Hire Me
  • Save
Print Center print center app mac os x os application mac app freecns
Download color palette

Here is a shot for Freecns' new website.
Most of the icons are part of the great Freecns Set
And if you can't wait for the new website here is a little preview (NOTE: It is not done yet!)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Yannick Lung
Yannick Lung
Icon & Interface Design
Hire Me

More by Yannick Lung

View profile
    • Like