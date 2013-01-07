Jason Pamental

h+w design (logo)

Jason Pamental
Jason Pamental
  • Save
h+w design (logo) typography berkeley logo trade gothic
Download color palette

Logo for a new venture. More details and site launch very soon :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Jason Pamental
Jason Pamental
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jason Pamental

View profile
    • Like