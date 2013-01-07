danijanev

Macedonian contribution "Џ"

Macedonian contribution "Џ" cyrillic macedonian letter support џ
Macedonian support for this great font that @Indian designs.
I had to modify between Bodoni and Times New Roman, something in between.
First one is standard, but for freshness sake I made two more stylish and variations. This is more close to cursive variant. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Macedonian_cursive_script.svg#file
(please check next to last one)
Ѓ and Ќ are with standard accent glyph.
Keep up with great work and if you need anything else, just rebound :)

Rebound of
Typeface Dodo — rare letters
By Indian
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
