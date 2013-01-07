dan gneiding

dan gneiding
dan gneiding
Help helpink help type script sketch hand drawn
...i need somebody.

Sketch for small detail in a piece I designed for Help Ink. You can see the full design here.

http://t.co/JOVJdiuE

Pick one up and support a good cause!!!

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
dan gneiding
dan gneiding

