Heart of Pixels

I'm incredibly excited to announce this shirt I designed for United Pixelworkers is now available. I'm a huge fan of all their shirts (pretty sure I own half of them), and couldn't be more honored to be included in the list of designers they worked with.

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
