Jake Croft

Screen Shot 2013 01 07 At 1.14.53 Pm

Jake Croft
Jake Croft
  • Save
Screen Shot 2013 01 07 At 1.14.53 Pm dinosaur
Download color palette

Sammy the Dinosaur, from my kids book, Hank's Race Day, available on iBooks.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/hanks-race-day/id589870039?mt=11

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Jake Croft
Jake Croft

More by Jake Croft

View profile
    • Like