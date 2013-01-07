Nav Bar/Drawer

Drew Christiano

A before/after of a nav bar I designed for an iPad app.

In the up state the nav bar sits flat against the bottom of the app container, and documents/videos/activities is hidden... but when the user taps "My Library" a drawer will slide up displaying the library assets, with a control bar to switch between categories.

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
