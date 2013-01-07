Chris Grooms

Owl Logo II

Owl Logo II
Further work on the owl. I gave him a tail, reversing out his feet, and then I shortened his ears to make room for wings.

Criticism is welcome.

Rebound of
Owl Logo I
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
