Russell Marshall Art

A freelance project to design and create a gallery website for London artist Russell Marshall. The look needed to be clean and to make the art pop. He wanted a CMYK theme to run throughout.

It's a working progress as we are adding more sections over time. The site is integrated into our own hand built bespoke CMS. More details coming soon!!

You can see the live site here

Any feedback greatly appreciated! :)

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
