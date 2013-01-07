RɅDFORD

Light in the Closet 1

Light in the Closet 1 illustration little girl closet
An illustration for a children's book I wrote called "Light in the Closet" about a little girl who finds a portal to an alien world in her closet.

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
