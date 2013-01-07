Point of sale concept of a 6ft dog biscuit sculpture. Just imagine creating something like this for a point of sale piece for any dog brand in the world? I created this for a charity & raised loads of dosh, also was promoted at Pets At Home.

Just imagine it as a traveling point of sale piece in shopping centres, trade shows, exhibitions, online viral marketing? Open to ideas, i'm waiting to hear from the Guinness Record Breakers if this is a world record.

Does anyone work with any food manufacturers? Something like this could be created as a human or any other animal, insect, brand logo or element of nature.

Here is a viral I did when making it! http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axIX6vtcxT0&list=UUjqeNmXNZEhLTlnIRsW6U2g&index=8