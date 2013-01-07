Cathryn Halfpenny

Woodwick Spring Scheme

Cathryn Halfpenny
Cathryn Halfpenny
  • Save
Woodwick Spring Scheme cms css html jquery asp.net vb web development ecommerce
Download color palette

WoodWick's spring colour scheme.

The site checks the date and uses the appropriate style sheet for each season.

Any feedback greatly appreciated :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Cathryn Halfpenny
Cathryn Halfpenny

More by Cathryn Halfpenny

View profile
    • Like