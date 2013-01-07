Jon Contino

Demons

Last year I worked on the branding for the new Starz show "DaVinci's Demons" with Digital Kitchen. The network ended up going pretty safe with it, but I got to have some fun and play with a few styles. Here are some of my favorites: http://cl.ly/image/1J0I243H1E0Y

Jan 7, 2013
