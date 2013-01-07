Eliza Hack

Make Your Mark

Make Your Mark lettering letters type typography freehand hand drawn handdrawn color colors motivational motivational monday monday hand letters hand lettering script
Motivational Monday

Sometimes Mondays can be the worst! This is a series of hand drawn and typeset quotes, lyrics, or interesting sayings to get you inspired, pumped up, and ready to kick Monday's behind!

More at www.motivationalmonday.tumblr.com/

