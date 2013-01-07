Anton Lovchikov

iPhone 5 with 320×568 screen size

iPhone 5 with 320×568 screen size
Maybe somebody like me need a template of iPhone 5 with small non-retina screen. Enjoy: http://yadi.sk/d/L91OFuFc1gXB0 (psd)

