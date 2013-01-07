Webflow Text Panel

Sergie Magdalin

Here's the typography panel for Webflow, a website we're working on that lets you build a website without coding. You use a UI that generates clean css in the background which then you can export.

The cool thing is everything on this UI is a CSS property of type. That means you will be able to select any DIV on the page and choose the type properties and their values. Hope you like it! :)

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
