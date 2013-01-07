Webflow Text Panel

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Here's the typography panel for Webflow, a website we're working on that lets you build a website without coding. You use a UI that generates clean css in the background which then you can export.
The cool thing is everything on this UI is a CSS property of type. That means you will be able to select any DIV on the page and choose the type properties and their values. Hope you like it! :)