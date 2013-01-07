Nicholas Moegly

Updated Portfolio

Nicholas Moegly
Nicholas Moegly
  • Save
Updated Portfolio portfolio site website web site minimal mewithoutyou screenshot serif wordpress
Download color palette

Finally updated my portfolio which is now fully responsive and also has a mobile optimized version. www.moeglydesign.com

Nicholas Moegly
Nicholas Moegly

More by Nicholas Moegly

View profile
    • Like