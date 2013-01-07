Göran Söderström

Kumla Skofabrik

Göran Söderström
Göran Söderström
  • Save
Kumla Skofabrik font typeface sweden revival architecture industry
Download color palette

Some more letters from the upcoming revival of Kumla Skofabrik.

Read more about the process here:
http://blog.lettersfromsweden.se/post/39565500270/in-the-footsteps-of-a-1920s-signmaker

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Göran Söderström
Göran Söderström

More by Göran Söderström

View profile
    • Like