Isometric charts

Hey Dribbble!
More neon isometric pics for you. As usual, made on Figma ❤
Thanks to Wilson Lam for Isometric plugin for Figma. Now it's so easy to rotate whatever you want at the right angle :)
Thank u for watching amd stay tuned