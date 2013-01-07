Sylvia Moon

Marvelous Taped Up

Sylvia Moon
Sylvia Moon
  • Save
Marvelous Taped Up silkscreen screen print making
Download color palette

Here is the Ms. Marvelous silkscreen I made for a friend.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Sylvia Moon
Sylvia Moon
smoonie at your service

More by Sylvia Moon

View profile
    • Like