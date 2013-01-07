Fritz Frizzante

500 Milestones

Fritz Frizzante
Fritz Frizzante
  • Save
500 Milestones data interactive visualization processing photoshop circle rolling stone
Download color palette

Interactive data visualization of the “Greatest Songs of all Time”, a list published by The Rolling Stone Magazine in 2004. check @2x! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Fritz Frizzante
Fritz Frizzante

More by Fritz Frizzante

View profile
    • Like