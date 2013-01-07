Sil Bulterman

Dubsteptrooper Space shot

Dubsteptrooper Space shot star wars cinema 4d compositing vfx visual effects dub step short video
Another still from the short 'Dubsteptrooper' I'm working on.

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
