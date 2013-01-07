Stephen Kennedy

Flocksourcing

Stephen Kennedy
Stephen Kennedy
  • Save
Flocksourcing flock icon bird urban planning data
Download color palette

New icon to represent Flocksourcing, a new technique for rapid generation of urban data.

Read more about it on our Kickstarter: The First Bus Map of Dhaka

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Stephen Kennedy
Stephen Kennedy

More by Stephen Kennedy

View profile
    • Like