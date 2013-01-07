Nigel Payne

Full Melt

Nigel Payne
Nigel Payne
Hire Me
  • Save
Full Melt logo identity ice cream melt script hand typography mint
Download color palette

a little refresh of an old logo

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Nigel Payne
Nigel Payne
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nigel Payne

View profile
    • Like