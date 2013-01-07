Michael Flarup

The Photo Cookbooks

The Photo Cookbooks app icon design
Another addition to my newly updated Portfolio.

For the last two years I've been working with the guys behind the excellent The Photo Cookbook series, which has been featured by Apple a couple of times. Here's two more icons from the series. I hope i get to do more of these, they're a ton of fun.

