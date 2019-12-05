Nature Sounds App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi!
Feel tired after a long and productive day?
Try this app. It allows you to surround yourself with the sounds of our Mother Nature. Just choose a category and explore different microworlds of sounds that will take you far far away from stress and tiredness.
