Lay

Nature Sounds App

Lay
Lay
Hire Me
  • Save
Nature Sounds App meditation calm calming listening app listening listen sound sounds nature ui design app dashboard dark mobile ios
Download color palette

Hi!

Feel tired after a long and productive day?
Try this app. It allows you to surround yourself with the ​sounds of our Mother Nature. Just choose a category and explore different microworlds of sounds that will take you far far away from stress and tiredness.

We are open to new projects! Contact us: sethbukonen@gmail.com

Lay
Lay
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lay

View profile
    • Like