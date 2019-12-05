Alliance SOC - Brand Identity

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Really loved putting this project together, as you saw from the previous posts, it was a long process with lots of different concepts, but in the end i went with this one mainly because a good brand identity should have no more than 4 - 6 main colors 🎨
The triangles overlapping each other serve to emphasise the alliance aspect of the company.
Here's a little challenge - how many triangles do you see on the logo?
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com