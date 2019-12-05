Firoz Ahmed

Modern Real Estate Flyer Template

Firoz Ahmed
Firoz Ahmed
  • Save
Modern Real Estate Flyer Template professional poster open newspaper negotiator mortgage marketing magazine loan lease leaflet house home flyer commercial broker agent agency advertising advertisement
Download color palette

Real estate flyer template
--------------------------------

Features:
--------------

* 1 Page flyer
* Size A4 (8.27×11.69) with Bleed (0.25 inch)
* Design in 300 DPI Resolution
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* Well Organized & Easy to edit
* Free Font Used

For Custom order: firozahamed2028@gmail.com

Download Link: http://bit.ly/2RhG8e6

Firoz Ahmed
Firoz Ahmed

More by Firoz Ahmed

View profile
    • Like