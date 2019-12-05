When the kid next door walks on the moon

Babies can crawl. Toddlers can walk around the room. Kids run around you like satellites, playing a ball until you’re knocked down. And over time those babies, toddlers, kids find out that they can go further and further...

It’s really fascinating, when with a man’s one small step a whole mankind makes a giant leap. And that small step actually began with the first steps of a toddler.

So look at the kid next door – may be he or she is going to be the next who’ll step on the new surface and, quoting a popular joke, will wish „Good luck, mr Gorsky“.