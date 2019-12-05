Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
When the kid next door walks on the moon

When the kid next door walks on the moon
Babies can crawl. Toddlers can walk around the room. Kids run around you like satellites, playing a ball until you’re knocked down. And over time those babies, toddlers, kids find out that they can go further and further...

It’s really fascinating, when with a man’s one small step a whole mankind makes a giant leap. And that small step actually began with the first steps of a toddler.

So look at the kid next door – may be he or she is going to be the next who’ll step on the new surface and, quoting a popular joke, will wish „Good luck, mr Gorsky“.

illustrator
