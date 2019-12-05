Purrweb UX

Football Betting App

Football Betting App statistics sport dashboad score bookmakers bet betting concept product purrweb figma app mobile design ux ui
Check out the screens we've created for an app that allows football fans to watch matches, place and track bets.

⚽️ While working on these screens, we heavily relied on potential users and strived to make the design the easiest possible. Who might be considered as users? Men aged 25 and older who love football, want to bet on games for the sake of additional revenue or just fun.

🗣 A fan can enjoy the translation and view different football bets from the backdrop. No need to switch between screens.

📍 A large amount of space helps to focus users primarily on content. To highlight navigation elements and game time, we opted for red.

Created by Ilya Utkin
