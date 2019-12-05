Malaysia's Isometric Landmark

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Can you recognise these iconic landmarks? We'll give you a hint: 🇲🇾
While exploring some illustration concepts for our next series, we realised stock vector images of Malaysia landmarks are scarce.
So we thought - why not we create one?! We put 2 and 2 together, and voila! - Our country's iconic landmarks drawn and animated in isometric style. What'd you guys think?
Here's a mini freebie too! Download it and go crazy with your ideas *(maybe even build the city with it!)*. Remember to share it with us; we'd love to see some cool works!
Download here: https://thevisual.team/resources/malaysias-isometric-landmark/