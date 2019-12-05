The Visual Team

Malaysia's Isometric Landmark

Malaysia's Isometric Landmark jindesign freebie suffolk house red square animation motion graphic illustration historical malaysia architect building isometric
Can you recognise these iconic landmarks? We'll give you a hint: 🇲🇾

While exploring some illustration concepts for our next series, we realised stock vector images of Malaysia landmarks are scarce.

So we thought - why not we create one?! We put 2 and 2 together, and voila! - Our country's iconic landmarks drawn and animated in isometric style. What'd you guys think?

Here's a mini freebie too! Download it and go crazy with your ideas *(maybe even build the city with it!)*. Remember to share it with us; we'd love to see some cool works!
Download here: https://thevisual.team/resources/malaysias-isometric-landmark/

