Malaysia's Isometric Landmark

Can you recognise these iconic landmarks? We'll give you a hint: 🇲🇾

While exploring some illustration concepts for our next series, we realised stock vector images of Malaysia landmarks are scarce.

So we thought - why not we create one?! We put 2 and 2 together, and voila! - Our country's iconic landmarks drawn and animated in isometric style. What'd you guys think?

Here's a mini freebie too! Download it and go crazy with your ideas *(maybe even build the city with it!)*. Remember to share it with us; we'd love to see some cool works!

Download here: https://thevisual.team/resources/malaysias-isometric-landmark/