Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akdesain

fox label

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
fox label icon vector akdesain logo branding design logo design creative negative space labels disc foxy fox logo foxex production music label fox
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like