Alexandr Bognat

Stickers Roll Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Stickers Roll Mockup stick discount logotype sale note sticer label coupon tag sticky adhesive round roll circle release liner tape sticker mock up psd mockup
  1. cm1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 5.jpg
  5. 4.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 7.jpg
  8. 8.jpg

Stickers Roll Mockup

Product includes:
• 3 psd with isolated sticker roll (front, side and lying on the edge view);
• 2 psd with rolled and unrolled stickers tape (top, front and backside view);
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• stickers color and design;
• tape color;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background;

inside.jpg
200 KB
design 3.jpg
500 KB
design 2.jpg
500 KB
design 1.jpg
600 KB
customization.jpg
1 MB
Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
