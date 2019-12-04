Nur Praditya

Nur Praditya — Personal Website

Nur Praditya
Nur Praditya
Hire Me
  • Save
Nur Praditya — Personal Website contrast darkblue dark mode tosca hello together solve move visual design ui designs website design landing page personal website
Nur Praditya — Personal Website contrast darkblue dark mode tosca hello together solve move visual design ui designs website design landing page personal website
Nur Praditya — Personal Website contrast darkblue dark mode tosca hello together solve move visual design ui designs website design landing page personal website
Download color palette
  1. npwdsgn-dribbble.png
  2. npwdsgn-dribbble-2.png
  3. npwdsgn-dribbble-3.png

Hi Dribbblers!

I just remember when I designed my first website using photoshop then slice the components one by one using slice tool also coding it on dreamweaver there's no responsive things in that time. It's my first coding after that time and need improvement on it, so... go check it out directly to nurpraditya.com and feel free to give feedback :) *willupdatemycasestudy&worksupdatesoon


Start a project:
lets.morva@gmail.com

Need fast response?
⌁ chat us on skype

Nur Praditya
Nur Praditya
Move ⌁ Solve Together.
Hire Me

More by Nur Praditya

View profile
    • Like