Nur Praditya — Personal Website

Hi Dribbblers!
I just remember when I designed my first website using photoshop then slice the components one by one using slice tool also coding it on dreamweaver there's no responsive things in that time. It's my first coding after that time and need improvement on it, so... go check it out directly to nurpraditya.com and feel free to give feedback :) *willupdatemycasestudy&worksupdatesoon
