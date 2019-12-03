Toni Adegbenro

Remita WIP V2 + Principle File

Toni Adegbenro
Toni Adegbenro
Hire Me
  • Save
Remita WIP V2 + Principle File web vector illustration minimal interaction sketchapp app ux ui design
Remita WIP V2 + Principle File web vector illustration minimal interaction sketchapp app ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. Remita Concept WIP Optmzd.mp4
  2. Remita Concept WIP optmzd.png
  3. Screenshot.png

Yo Yo ! 😁

So earlier this year, we had a plan to revamp the existing Remita platform and create multiple variations of what we wanted the new version to look like.

I created this version and also presented a hi-fidelity prototype. This never went live, but we can possibly adopt some if it's elements.

I included the Principle source file, for anyone who might be interested in exploring the interactions.

Enjoy! ✌️ ✌️ ✌️

Remita Variation 1.prd
6 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2019
Toni Adegbenro
Toni Adegbenro
These days i'm exploring 3D low-poly design in Blender. ✌🏽
Hire Me

More by Toni Adegbenro

View profile
    • Like