Remita WIP V2 + Principle File

Yo Yo ! 😁

So earlier this year, we had a plan to revamp the existing Remita platform and create multiple variations of what we wanted the new version to look like.

I created this version and also presented a hi-fidelity prototype. This never went live, but we can possibly adopt some if it's elements.

I included the Principle source file, for anyone who might be interested in exploring the interactions.

Enjoy! ✌️ ✌️ ✌️