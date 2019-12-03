Remita WIP V2 + Principle File

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Yo Yo ! 😁
So earlier this year, we had a plan to revamp the existing Remita platform and create multiple variations of what we wanted the new version to look like.
I created this version and also presented a hi-fidelity prototype. This never went live, but we can possibly adopt some if it's elements.
I included the Principle source file, for anyone who might be interested in exploring the interactions.
Enjoy! ✌️ ✌️ ✌️