PBS Vote 08

PBS Vote - 2008 Campaign Logo

In lieu of the upcoming election I found this logo I designed for PBS back in 2008 for our campaign coverage. I know it's got all the highlights which aren't very popular today but I still love it. Completed for PBS, you can see more HERE!

~

