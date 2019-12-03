PBS Vote 08

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
PBS Vote - 2008 Campaign Logo
In lieu of the upcoming election I found this logo I designed for PBS back in 2008 for our campaign coverage. I know it's got all the highlights which aren't very popular today but I still love it. Completed for PBS, you can see more HERE!
~
Let’s build something great together.
It’sWilder is agency you can trust, built to provide award-winning design on an affordable budget.
Visit itswilder.com for more!