David Wilder

PBS Vote 08

David Wilder
David Wilder
PBS Vote - 2008 Campaign Logo

In lieu of the upcoming election I found this logo I designed for PBS back in 2008 for our campaign coverage. I know it's got all the highlights which aren't very popular today but I still love it. Completed for PBS, you can see more HERE!
Posted on Dec 3, 2019
David Wilder
David Wilder
