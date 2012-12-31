Enspired

Mixt Packaging
Concept packaging designed to give vegan confectionery treats a high-end, commercial feel to fit on the shelves of every grocery store. View the full Mixt line here - http://enspireddesign.com/mixt.html

Posted on Dec 31, 2012
