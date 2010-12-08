Michel Bozgounov

The Matrix Pills

Michel Bozgounov
Michel Bozgounov
The Matrix Pills fireworks icon red blue aqua the matrix transparent
I've been playing with some aqua-style buttons in Adobe Fireworks a while ago. This nice pill icon by Simon made want to make some Matrix pills today! So here they are -- pick one! ;-)

Everything done for pure fun, and 100% vectors! The font is Nasalization.

Rebound of
Pill icon
By Simon Gustavsson
Posted on Dec 8, 2010
