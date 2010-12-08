Gordon Clines

Arcade Button 2

Gordon Clines
Gordon Clines
  • Save
Arcade Button 2 photoshop button arcade vector layer styles dribbble twitter rss facebook
Download color palette

I completely remade this. It's all vectors and layer styles - no raster anything, so it scales nicely. I also made it so there is only one vector with color, so you can adjust the color of the button by simply changing the color of that vector.

Ab22ddb0ada67f487ca3a0a466b91888
Rebound of
Arcade Button
By Gordon Clines
View all tags
Posted on Dec 8, 2010
Gordon Clines
Gordon Clines

More by Gordon Clines

View profile
    • Like