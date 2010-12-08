SD-card illustration

Christoffer Du Rietz

Illustration of an SD-card for the sync-screen of our just released Android app MobisleNotes Pro: http://www.doubletwist.com/apps/android/mobislenotes-pro-to-do/com.mobisleapps.notespro/

To subtle?

Posted on Dec 8, 2010
