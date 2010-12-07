Eric Hayes

Eric Hayes
Eric Hayes
Responsive css css3 responsive school education sky blue
Site design I'm working on, making use of css media queries to adapt the page to any browser. The design is only a day and a half old; some elements have been a little rushed for a preliminary showing tomorrow, but you can check it out here: http://do7.saugus.k12.ca.us/new/

I've only tested it in Webkit browsers so far. This will be my first real Responsive Design, but I'm excited by how easy it's been to get this far. I haven't tried it in Internet Exploder yet :)

Posted on Dec 7, 2010
