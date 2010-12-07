Andy Macdonald

New Personal Site Idea

Andy Macdonald
Andy Macdonald
  • Save
New Personal Site Idea site logo icon
Download color palette

Just working on a potential "business card" type site incorporating a new logo. The leftmost icon is for my design / webdev company, Pixelmeld ( http://www.pixelmeld.com ). I'm liking the minimalism, but am not sure if it is too plain or not.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 7, 2010
Andy Macdonald
Andy Macdonald

More by Andy Macdonald

View profile
    • Like