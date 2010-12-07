Stacks, single frame

Mike Bernardo

With the animations from the previous attempt mostly kaput, I'm falling back now on a more traditional approach. This may be a little too iPhoto-esque, but in this case, familiar may be better.

Posted on Dec 7, 2010
